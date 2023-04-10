Dyngus Day festivities underway in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It's Dyngus Day in Cleveland, a big day of celebration also known as “Wet Monday” to mark the end of Lent.

For Clevelanders, it’s a time to celebrate with the three “Ps” — pierogies, paczkis, and pints of beer!

Dyngus Day festivities are being held at Gordon Square and other locations around town all day Monday.

“It’s just a really great thing for the community here in Cleveland. We have so much history and heritage in Cleveland and…you don't have to be Polish to come to Dyngus Day!” said Adam Roggenburk, president of Heritage Productions.

The celebrations run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You need a ticket to attend the official Dyngus Day celebration in Cleveland. Tickets are still available at clevelanddyngus.com

