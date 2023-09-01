Going to the Air Show this weekend? Be prepared to search for parking

Watch Now
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with the Thunderbirds before the Cleveland National Air Show
Drew Scofield
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 12:42:07-04

The Cleveland Air Show has become a Labor Day weekend tradition for many, and this year is no exception.

Tickets are still on sale for this weekend's air show but be prepared to search for parking.

According to its website, parking passes for Saturday and Sunday's shows have been sold out.

If you have tickets but haven't bought a parking pass, here are some tips to help you out:

  • You can pay for parking at Burke Lakefront Airport or at the Muni Lot, but prices for those lots are unknown at this time.
  • If you arrive early enough, street parking is available in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but those spots get filled fast.
  • Take the Rapid to downtown and walk the remainder of the way.
  • Take an Uber or Lyft.
