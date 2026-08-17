Jonas Brothers to return to Cleveland

Take a trip to the year 3000 when the Jonas Brothers return to Cleveland this October.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at Rocket Arena on Oct. 19.

"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," said the Jonas Brothers. "The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.