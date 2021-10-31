LL Cool J, Carole King, Tina Tuner and other music legends inducted into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND (AP) — The next wave of legendary artists are being honored and added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday evening during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, bringing in music fans from all over the world.

The show opened with Taylor Swift performing King's “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

This year’s inductees are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren in the performer category, and Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will be inducted for Musical Excellence and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Here are some of the events planned for the ceremony:

Angela Bassett will be inducting Tina Turner, with performances from Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams.

Taylor Swift will be inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore will be inducting The Go-Go’s

Paul McCartney will be inducting the Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie will be inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

LL Cool J brought out some musical heavyweight friends to help usher him into rock immortality.

LL Cool J on what other hip-hop artists he wants to see inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame @WEWS: pic.twitter.com/d9FYNzCUPZ — DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) October 31, 2021

Part of an eclectic 2021 class that includes Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren, Cool J was joined on stage by rapper Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for a powerful performance on Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Angela Bassett speaks about Tina Turner… just minutes after inducting her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

(Turner was not in attendance tonight)



“She will always be a part of me.”@WEWS pic.twitter.com/npY4qJ1MUj — DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) October 31, 2021

With New York street style and swagger, Cool J was one of hip-hops first superstars in the 1980s and remains a relevant artist more than 40 years later.

