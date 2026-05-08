Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentEvents

Actions

USS Cleveland arrives in Northeast Ohio for Commissioning Week

Festivities start Saturday and run for a week
USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise
U.S. Navy
CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 10, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ships USS Billings (LCS 15) and USS Wichita (LCS 13) participate in a photo exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 10, 2022. This is the same type of ship as the USS Cleveland.
USS Billings and USS Wichita Participate in a Photo Exercise
Posted
and last updated

If you live near Lake Erie, or you want to make a trip to witness something historic, you will have a chance to see the USS Cleveland sail into town for Commissioning Week.

The ship will arrive on Saturday, May 9.

On Saturday, May 16, the USS Cleveland will take part in a Commissioning Ceremony. This is the first time in America's 250 years that a commissioning will take place in Ohio.

To learn more about the historic event and how the public can participate, click here.

News 5 is celebrating America 250.

RELATED: America 250 events

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.