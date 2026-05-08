USS Cleveland arrives in Northeast Ohio for Commissioning Week

If you live near Lake Erie, or you want to make a trip to witness something historic, you will have a chance to see the USS Cleveland sail into town for Commissioning Week.

The ship will arrive on Saturday, May 9.

On Saturday, May 16, the USS Cleveland will take part in a Commissioning Ceremony. This is the first time in America's 250 years that a commissioning will take place in Ohio.

To learn more about the historic event and how the public can participate, click here.

News 5 is celebrating America 250.

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