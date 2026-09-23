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Hilary Duff performing in Cleveland next year

Hilary Duff in Concert
Paul R. Giunta/AP Photo/Paul R. Giunta
Hilary Duff performs on the Lucky Me Tour on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Hilary Duff in Concert
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Hilary Duff will return to The Land for the first time in over two decades when she brings The Lucky Me Tour to Cleveland in October 2027.

As part of her worldwide tour, she will play at Rocket Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature special guest Dashboard Confessional.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. Citi and Verizon will offer presales beginning Monday, Sept. 28 and an artist presale on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

Duff last performed in Cleveland in March 2004 during her Metamorphosis Tour.

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