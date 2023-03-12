How to watch the 2023 Oscars

The 95th annual Academy Awards are here. The Oscars will be live on News 5 at 8 p.m.

Former Clevelander and current composer Ryan Lott is nominated for Best Original Score and Best Song for his work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

You can also watch online at Oscar.com.

