It's back! Cleveland's annual Pierogi Week kicks off

CLEVELAND — If there was a food week made for Cleveland, it’s Cleveland Pierogi Week. For seven days, participating restaurants will pay homage to the unofficial food of Cleveland.
Restaurants will create their own spin on the classic dumpling filled with a sweet or savory filling.
From Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, pierogi lovers can enjoy three pierogi for $8 at the following restaurants:
- All Saints Public House
- Around the Corner
- Banter
- Bright Side
- Crowley's
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Forest City Brewery
- Great Lakes Brewing Co.
- Gunselman's Tavern
- Immigrant Son Brewery
- Jukebox
- Market Garden Brewery
- Nano Brew
- Nora's Public House
- Old River Tap and Social
- Perla Pierogies
- Pierogi Palace
- Pierogies of Cleveland
- Pizza 216
- Quinn's
- Rowley Inn
- Schnitzale Brewery
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- Terrestrial Brewing Company
- The Aviator
- Pierogi
- Tony K's
- West End Tavern
- West Park Station
If you'd like a shot at winning a prize for participating in Pierogi Week, CLICK HERE to download the app and then check into four restaurants for a chance at a $250 gift card.
CLICK HERE to download the 2025 Pierogi Week passport. You can also see it below:
Pierogi Week is sponsored by Cleveland Scene, Market Garden Brewery and The Pierogi Lady.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.