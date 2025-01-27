It's back! Cleveland's annual Pierogi Week kicks off

CLEVELAND — If there was a food week made for Cleveland, it’s Cleveland Pierogi Week. For seven days, participating restaurants will pay homage to the unofficial food of Cleveland.

Restaurants will create their own spin on the classic dumpling filled with a sweet or savory filling.

From Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, pierogi lovers can enjoy three pierogi for $8 at the following restaurants:



All Saints Public House

Around the Corner

Banter

Bright Side

Crowley's

Das Schnitzel Haus

Forest City Brewery

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Gunselman's Tavern

Immigrant Son Brewery

Jukebox

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew

Nora's Public House

Old River Tap and Social

Perla Pierogies

Pierogi Palace

Pierogies of Cleveland

Pizza 216

Quinn's

Rowley Inn

Schnitzale Brewery

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

Terrestrial Brewing Company

The Aviator

Pierogi

Tony K's

West End Tavern

West Park Station

If you'd like a shot at winning a prize for participating in Pierogi Week, CLICK HERE to download the app and then check into four restaurants for a chance at a $250 gift card.

CLICK HERE to download the 2025 Pierogi Week passport. You can also see it below:

Pierogi Week is sponsored by Cleveland Scene, Market Garden Brewery and The Pierogi Lady.