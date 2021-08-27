Watch
NewsLocal NewsEntertainment

Actions

New Fortnite interactive mode lets players watch MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speech

items.[0].image.alt
Epic Games Youtube
MLK Fortnite.JPG
Posted at 10:54 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 22:54:38-04

A new model in the popular video game "Fortnite" takes players back to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King.

That's right. Members of the battle royale shooter's community have created the "March Through Time" interactive mode to teach gamers about the historical speech and events that transpired around it.

"March Through Time teleports players to D.C. 63, a reimagined Washington, DC. Built by ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A travel to the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where Dr. King gave his iconic 17-minute speech for Civil Rights," said EPIC Games on its website.

The mode features museum-inspired points of interest, mini-game quests, and other challenges.

Completing the checklist will unlock a D.C. 63 spray for your character's locker in the game.

"The ongoing struggle for Civil Rights as a global movement has benefitted from the collective efforts of millions of people around the world. Tell us how Dr. King, D.C. 63 or a person in your life inspired you by using hashtag #FNDC63 and sharing your experiences on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok," said EPIC Games.

Joey Greaber at KGUN first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.