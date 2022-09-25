NFL announces business mogul and philanthropist Rihanna will perform for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

NEW YORK — The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced in a press release Sunday that international icon Rihanna will bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale Arizona.

Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers and DPS will produce the show. Roc Nation will also provide strategic entertainment advisors for the live performance. This is the first year for a partnership between the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

Rihanna's performance comes after a historical Emmy award-winning show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

"Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance" said NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky in the release.

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter sang the 34-year-old eight-time grammy award winner's praises in the release saying "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Fans following Apple Music on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter will have access to sneak peeks leading up to the show.

