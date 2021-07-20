Superstar John Cena returns to wrestling ahead of WWE Smackdown in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Wrestling superstar turned actor John Cena announced his return to wrestling over the weekend, just in time for WWE Smackdown in Cleveland.

Being held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, WWE Smackdown will now feature Cena teaming up with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match against universal champion Roman Reigns and tag team champs Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Cena, who recently starred in the latest movie in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise "F9", announced his decision to return to wrestling during WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view event Sunday.

Full disclosure: We've just been watching this on a loop all day. @JohnCena



What does The Cenation Leader have in store for the red brand TONIGHT on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/UaZeuxCpJz — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

He then challenged Reigns for the Universal Champion title at SummerSlam in Las Vegas to end the summer WWE tour, now labeled as the "Summer of Cena."

"Roman Reigns is an arrogant, self-absorbed, overhyped, overprotected, overexposed gimmick who's not as 'over' as he says he is," Cena said. "I'm telling you right now, I'm going to be at Smackdown on Friday and I can't wait to see you there."

The Summer of Cena kicks off in Cleveland Friday. To learn more about the event, click here.

