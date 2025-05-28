Haitian police appear to use drones in fight against gangs

A controversial figure is reportedly stepping into Haiti’s escalating gang crisis.

Erik Prince, founder of the private military contractor Blackwater, has signed a contract to help combat the gangs that now control much of the Haitian capital, according to The New York Times. He is also reportedly working to recruit American military veterans and other mercenaries for possible deployment this summer.

The reported development comes as the Haitian government turns to weaponized drones in its fight against armed groups. Police posted video that appeared to show drone strikes targeting gang members, but the footage has since been removed.

The Times reports that Prince is part of a secret task force involved in the drone operations. It remains unclear whether any high-value targets were struck or why the video was taken down.

The latest development is sure to face scrutiny as humanitarian groups raise concerns about potential civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, few other actors are stepping in. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, but there is little momentum for deploying international troops. A planned Kenya-led security force has stalled.

More than 1 million Haitians are now displaced, and roughly half the population faces food insecurity. What began as a security emergency is rapidly turning into a full-scale humanitarian collapse.

