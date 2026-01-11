Halal restaurant finds new life in Cleveland neighborhood

At a time when a lot of restaurants are closing their doors, one has found new life in a Cleveland neighborhood after a fire shut down its original location in Akron.

And in its new life, they have found new enjoyment in serving a new neighborhood and community.

Last year, Mid East Cafe Restaurant suffered a tragic moment.

According to Akron Fire, they responded to a commercial structure fire in July on East Exchange Street.

The apartments above the restaurant were up in flames.

“With the fire being happen on top of the restaurant in the apartment, it was a lot of water damage and everything came down to the restaurant,” said General Manager Tashanique Bethea.

In all, three businesses were impacted, including Mid East Cafe Restaurant.

They needed a new home.

“We figured that it would be best for us to find somewhere else instead of going through all the hassle of trying to rebuild there," Bethea said.

After months of searching, they came across an empty building in Cleveland tucked inside a vibrant and growing Kamms Corner neighborhood.

A building that had lain dormant and vacant for years had purpose again.

“The owner and I, we were riding around looking for different places and different locations. Just to see what the competition would be, what would be around," said Bethea.

"And we was looking and we said, ‘We don’t see any place that sells Halal food?'”

At the start of the new year the restaurant opened its doors again.

They offer a full menu of fresh Halal foods and salads, bringing a different taste to residents.

“The food you are going to love it. And you are going to want to keep coming back. I can guarantee you that," Bethea said. “Everything is made in-house, every day, fresh.”

But for them, this journey is only the beginning.

The support and love from the community have already been overwhelming.

“People been coming in, they’ve been stopping even grabbing menus, trying the food. We are here to feed everybody.”

And they can’t wait to keep feeding Cleveland.

“This is home. This is home right now,” she said.

As Mid East Cafe Restaurant gets its feet off the ground in Cleveland, they haven’t forgotten about its roots.

They hope in the future to have another location back in Akron again.