Cleveland Councilman Joe Jones allegedly threatened to kill staff member, according to investigative report

Council leadership says they will censure Jones at a September meeting
News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland City Hall
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Councilman Joe Jones allegedly threatened to kill a staff member earlier this year, according to a letter from city council leadership that was released Thursday morning.

The letter said the council will vote to censure Jones at their September meeting as a result of an investigative report's findings regarding his conduct.

Read the letter below:

The investigation concluded Jones likely violated the city's policies involving workplace violence policy and standards of conduct.

The accusations stem from two incidents that both occurred on May 19.

A staff member wrote that Jones said "I'll f___ing kill you" three times during a meeting a longtime council staff member.

The last time, Jones said, "I'll f___ing kill you on your motorcycle," according to the staff member.

Then, later that day, Jones was recorded on camera during a city council meeting, sitting in the seat next to a woman who had previously accused him of bullying her, even though he had been ordered to have no contact with her.

An outside firm investigated the incidents and determined both witnesses were credible, according to the letter.

Jones was also ordered to undergo one-on-one workplace conduct and threat awareness training.

Jones was removed from his committee assignments in January after a separation investigation into complaints of bullying and harassment.

News 5 Investigators reached out to Joe Jones Thursday morning.

He said he was "shocked" and "traumatized" by the allegations against him. He said, "he loves the person" who accused him of threatening to kill them and "he would never hurt anyone."

