Honey From the Rock, The Cleveland Foster Care Closet continues bridging the gap in the city

CLEVELAND — A foster care closet in Cleveland is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

It's called Honey From the Rock- The Cleveland Foster Care Closet. News 5 first visited their location at 2233 W 110th St. back in December 2024 when they first opened.

2 moms prepare to open Cleveland’s first foster care closet

RELATED: 2 moms prepare to open Cleveland’s first foster care closet

The organization helps foster kids who may not have clothes of their own. In the last year, the organization has already had a major impact on the community, helping over 1,000 families.

“When a kiddo is moving into foster care and they are sent out with a trash bag to carry all their belongings, it communicates something to them about their worth and their dignity. But here at Honey from the Rock, we make sure every kiddo is leaving with a brand-new rolling duffel bag filled with everything they need. It communicates to them that they are worthy, we respect and cherish them,” said Board Member Danielle Davies.

Founder Kathy DiVincenzo says the community steps up every time there is a need for particular items.

“I’m proud of how Cleveland jumps in when we say hey, there is a need and we expose that need on social media and Cleveland just shows up everytime,” DiVincenzo said.

Now they are pushing for monetary donations to help with their new Gap Packs Program with Metro Health, which is an emergency curbside option for kids and teens entering foster care.

“Every time a kiddo enters the foster care system, they go through Metro Health triage and when they are there, sometimes their clothes do not fit, they are soiled or need to be removed for investigative reasons, and those kids don't have clothes to leave in. So, that’s where these packs step in,” said Davies.

Davies says the Gap Packs come with sweatpants, shirts, pajamas, two pairs of underwear and two pairs of socks. And every time a child needs a Gap Pack, Davies says it’s their way of providing them with dignity in their foster home.

Since launching the program in January 2026, they have already donated 38 Gap Packs.

“We are ready to place another order for adult sizes and could really use financial support to make that a reality,” said Davies.

The non-profit is asking the community for help to purchase new adult-sized clothes for teens.

"It feels easier sometimes buying size four pajamas. Our teenage boys who are 2XL also need their pajamas, sweatpants and cozy clothes too,” said Davies.

As of right now, they are only accepting new physical donations, and DiVincenzo says the best way to help is to host your own donation drive.

“Cleveland, we need you. These kids need you. And whether it's you individually, a group of your friends, your school or your Bible study all you need to do is go on our website, email us and we'll get you started,” said DiVincenzo

