Krispy Kreme celebrating moms with new mini doughnuts

If you’ll be celebrating a mother in your life this weekend who doesn’t necessarily prefer the typical gift of a bouquet of flowers, how about some Mother’s Day doughnuts instead?

Krispy Kreme’s new “Minis for Mom” collection features three brand-new mini doughnuts made just for mom, all available in a 16-count box that also includes a mini version of the brand’s Original Glazed doughnut.

To start with, there’s a Mini Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut that’s been dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink flower that has a green icing stem. The Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut is also an Original Glazed Doughnut, but this time it’s dipped in strawberry-flavored icing, topped with white sprinkles and decorated with a pink heart.

Lastly, the Mini Cookies & Kreme Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and a chocolate cookie crumble. It is then decorated with a pink icing swirl and finished with a dollop of Cookies & Kreme filling.

The boxed collection is available now through Mother’s Day, May 14. As a bonus, on May 12 and 13, you — or your mom — can also get free delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

No Krispy Kreme near you? No worries. Pillsbury has instructions on how to make a Simply Sweet Brunch Bouquet full of breakfast treats like Cinnamon Roll Roses, Strawberry Crescent Twists, Raspberry Biscuit Blossoms and Apricot and Cream Cheese Crescent Rolls.

It will take a bit more work than just picking up a box of doughnuts, as you’ll be making each item and assembling them into a bouquet, but the final result looks as delicious as it is beautiful.

Here’s a YouTube video from Pillsbury showing how to create each element and put them together (it’s easier than it looks!):

If you’re looking for more than a sweet treat this Mother’s Day, check out this list of the best gifts you can buy a special mother in your life. From tote bags to jewelry, an air fryer and more, there’s sure to be something on the list any mother — or mother figure — would love.

