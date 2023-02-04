Krispy Kreme has a heart-shaped doughnut collection for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking to surprise your Valentine with something other than a heart-shaped box of chocolates this year, Krispy Kreme’s new doughnut collection should do the trick.

The new “Choc-Full-of-Love” Collection features four heart-shaped doughnuts, all with Hershey’s chocolate, strawberry Kreme or caramel. The doughnuts are in stores now, but will only be available through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

The “I Pick You” doughnut replaces both candy and flowers. The heart-shaped doughnut is filled with Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, then decorated with a buttercreme and icing rose. For real chocolate lovers, choose the Double Chocolate Kiss doughnut, which is filled with Hershey’s milk chocolate filling, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and covered in Hershey’s mini milk chocolate Kisses.

If you’re looking for something less chocolatey, the Strawberry Dream doughnut is filled with Hershey’s strawberry-flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and covered in white chocolate chips and heart sprinkles And the Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme doughnut is Kreme-filled, dipped in Hershey’s caramel icing and covered in Hershey’s chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips and heart sprinkles.

The doughnuts are available individually or in a Valentine’s Day Dozen, which has two of each of the Valentine’s Day doughnuts and four Original Glazed.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, Dairy Queen has something just as sweet. Their new Triple Truffle Blizzard Cupid Cake turns the flavors of boxed chocolates into an ice cream cake.

The cake is made with a layer of the new Triple Truffle Blizzard Treat, which features a blend of truffles filled with peanut butter, fudge and caramel, plus chocolate topping. That’s followed by a full layer of the truffles, a layer of chocolate topping and then soft-serve ice cream.

Other Valentine’s Day treats include a new members-only Brownie Batter Signature Latte and Cupid’s Choice Donut at Dunkin’ (with Bavarian Kreme, strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkles). You can also run to the store and grab new Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries and new White Chocolate Strawberry Shake M&Ms.

