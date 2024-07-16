It's Amazon Prime Day. Here's how to protect your packages from porch pirates

It’s Amazon Prime Day.

Consumers will be adding to cart as they aim to save money with major deals on July 16 and 17.

But boxes piling up at your door could subject you to package theft.

Here are ways to protect against porch pirates.

Invest in a doorbell camera

Video doorbells have become increasingly popular with brands like Ring and Nest. The devices, rung like a doorbell, also double as security cameras. Residents are alerted when there’s movement on their porch and can watch video of their doorstep. There are also options to record surveillance of your porch around the clock.

Having a visible video doorbell will also deter porch pirates from stealing a package because they know they will be caught on camera.

You’ll also know when a package arrives so you can collect it quickly.

Utilize package tracking

Keeping up with package tracking can make all the difference. It’ll tell you when to expect a package so you can be around to bring it inside promptly. If you can’t be home, try to have another member of the household keep an eye on the door if possible, or arrange something with a neighbor.

Take advantage of pickup locations

Designated pickup locations keep your packages safe until you are ready to collect them. This is a great alternative if you’re not usually home during the day to bring in your boxes. Delivery drivers leave your package in a locker where it is kept safe and only you can retrieve it.

A number of carriers like UPS have access points set up as an option for pickup and drop-off. When shopping on Amazon, you can also choose to have your packages delivered to a pickup location instead of your home address.

RELATED STORY | Top Amazon Prime Day scams, and how to avoid them

Get a porch lock box

Much like at a pickup location, delivery drivers can safely store your packages in a lockbox at your door until you get home. You can set delivery instructions for your driver when you fill out shipping details. Some lockboxes have a slot for smaller items but may require a key or passcode for bigger storage sections.

Lockboxes can cost hundreds of dollars, but may be worth considering for those who get packages often.

Require a signature upon delivery

Opting in to a signature requirement will ensure your package will be handed directly to you. Delivery drivers will ask you to sign your name before the package can be released. It’s a great option for people who work from home or spend most of the day there. The downfall is if you are not home, the delivery driver will take the package back with them and not leave it at your door.

Send packages to your job

For those who spend their days at the office, choosing your workplace is a reliable way to ensure your package gets to you directly. This way, it won’t be sitting on your porch for hours until you get home at the end of the day.

Set instructions to conceal your package

To make packages less obvious, you can set delivery instructions for your driver to conceal the package. This can mean directing him or her to leave an item behind or under porch furniture or a plant. That way, your package will be hidden from porch pirates who may be scanning front doors for deliveries.

RELATED STORY | 11 perks for Amazon Prime members you might not know about