Mega Millions climbs to highest level since ticket price increase

The Mega Millions jackpot will reach its highest level since the multistate lottery increased ticket prices to $5 in April. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $843 million, lottery officials said.

The jackpot has grown steadily since a player in Virginia won $348 million on June 27. No ticket has matched all six winning numbers — 11, 14, 17, 50, 57 and Mega Ball 6 — since then. This year there have been four winning Mega Millions jackpots.

The last time the jackpot was larger was when a California woman won $1.269 billion. Friday’s $843 million prize ranks as the eighth-largest in the game’s history.

The winner may choose to receive $843 million in 29 annual payments through an annuity or take a one-time cash payout of $391.7 million. Most winners opt for the lump sum.

The odds of matching all six numbers are about 1 in 290 million. Matching only the five white balls — without the Mega Ball — wins at least $1 million. The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.