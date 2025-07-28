Millions of garden hoses recalled after reports of product bursting

More than 3.5 million Hydrotech Lawn & Garden Burst Proof Hoses have been recalled after at least 222 reports of the hoses bursting, including 29 injury cases, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The injuries included a bone bruise, two sprains and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing caused by the loud noise of the hose bursting, the agency said.

The hoses were sold nationwide from January 2021 through April 2025 at retailers including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Do It Best and Amazon. Prices ranged from $20 to $136.

The recall covers hoses sold in lengths of 25, 50, 60, 75, 100 and 200 feet and in various colors.

Officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled hoses immediately. Those who purchased the hoses from Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart should return them to those stores for a full refund.

“Consumers who purchased products from other retailers should cut off the regulator end of their hose and contact Winston Products for a full refund,” the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

