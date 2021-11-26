Downtown Cleveland's annual Winterfest kicks off with fun activities on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Downtown Cleveland's Public Square will transform into a festive holiday destination during the annual Winterfest, which kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Winterfest 2021 begins with the return of the holiday tree lighting in Public Square. Festivities begin at 12:00 p.m. and include entertainment, carriage rides, games and ice skating and more free activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12 PM



Carriage Rides and concessions (advance tickets required)

Food trucks

Photos with Santa on the Holly Jolly Trolley

Mr. Jingeling Meet and Greet

Ice sculpting

3 PM



Living history holiday edition Apartment tours

4 PM

Fire pits and S’mores kits

Winter warm-up activities

Carillon Concerts at Old Stone Church

CAVS All for Fun Tour Trailer, photo opportunities and more

7 PM

Holiday tree lighting ceremony

Fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Following the main event Saturday, there will be events that will take place all winter long through the month of February from University Circle to Public Square.

