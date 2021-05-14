Northeast Ohio cities announce reopening of pools, aquatic activities ahead of summer

CLEVELAND — As life starts to return to what it was like pre-pandemic with the rollout of vaccinations, cities across Northeast Ohio are re-opening their city pools for the first time since closing last year. Each city has different protocols and rules, including some cities limiting guests to residents only.

In February, the Center for Disease Control issued guidance for public pools, including the use of wearing masks when not in the water and bringing extra masks in case one gets wet. The CDC has not updated its guidance for pools following its announcement that vaccinated people can be indoors and outdoors without a mask.

Cuyahoga County

The City of Cleveland

Cleveland plans to open several recreation programs for the summer, including city pools, parks, camps, basketball courts and team sports. The city will provide additional details on the summer programs in the coming weeks. The city said updates can be found here when it announces an official reopening date.

Cuyahoga Falls Park and Recreation

Wading pools will be open Saturday, May 29 for the 2021 season, 7 days a week. Six supervised wading pools are available to residents with children ages 9 and younger. The City of Cuyahoga Falls said for those who don’t feel comfortable returning to normal, the Quirk Pool will be available to rent on an hourly basis.

South Euclid Pool

The Bexley Pool and Quarry Splash Pad will be open for the 2021 season on June 12 through Sept. 6 with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Lakewood Municipals Pools

Becks Pool and Fosters Pool will be open for the 2021 season. Click here for the schedule.

Medina County

Memorial Park Pool

Memorial Park Pool will open Saturday, May 29 with hours Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Season passes are available.

Summit County

Twinsburg Parks and Recreation

The Twinsburg Water Park will only be open to season pass members and their guests this summer. No online reservations will be required. The water park opens on May 29.

