There's no more room at Lorain County Dog Kennel; 10 dogs need immediate adoption

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County Dog Kennel announced Friday that it only has a few more cages open and the facility is at max capacity. The kennel needs your help, and you can do so by bringing a new four-legged friend home.

The facility has 10 dogs that need adoption as soon as possible.

"We NEED adoptions, we NEED owners to come for their dogs and we NEED dog owners to confine them this weekend," the volunteers said. "If you are in a position to adopt, please come check our dogs out. We have not put down a dog for space in almost 7 years and do not want to start now."

The Lorain County Dog Kennel is located at 301 Hadaway Street, Elyria.

