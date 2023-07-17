Lowe’s Halloween collection is out, and the animatronics are huge

Lowe’s is kicking off the Halloween season early with the launch of some giant new animatronics you’ll love to show off in your yard while spooking all the neighbors.

The decorations are all online now and can be purchased for delivery. You also have the option to pick them up at your local Lowe’s beginning July 20.

Kicking off the collection is the Haunted Living 12-foot Scarecrow, priced at $398. With glowing red eyes and a rib cage that looks like it’s on fire, the scarecrow speaks a variety of sounds and phrases with realistic mouth movement. It can be activated by sound, motion or by a footpad/button.

If zombies are more your thing, the Haunted Living 9-foot Ground Breaking Zombie is just about as creepy as it gets.

The animatronic zombie, exclusive to Lowe’s, is priced at $598. It makes spooky sounds, has glowing LED eyes and chest, and comes with a lighted lantern and tombstone. The zombie also moves the gravestone back and forth. It’s sound, motion, or footpad-activated.

Or, how about this Haunted Living 8-foot Witch With Skulls? Priced at $279, the witch can be used indoors or outside.

The witch wears a black dress. a tattered red cloak and a hat. She is holding a large skull, which has mini skulls hanging from it. She turns left to right at the waist while she laughs and says some spooky phrases. Her eyes flash white; the skull’s eyes light up as well.

Lastly, you can really make your Halloween party rock with the Haunted Living Bluetooth Reaper With Guitar for $199 and Haunted Living Reaper With Band Drums priced at $248.

The skeleton musicians are both 6 feet tall and connect to Bluetooth, so you can play your favorite Halloween songs, but make it appear that the animatronics are actually performing live! Each band member includes movement and flashing lights. They even connect to each other so that they move to the same song at the same time.

While many items in the collection are new, you can also find Halloween decorations that are returning to Lowe’s from previous years. These include the 12-foot Lighted Animatronic Mummy, which was new last year and remains an exclusive.

Priced at $348, the mummy is dressed in distressed fabric and has poseable arms. It also moves its upper body and makes moaning sounds. It has a motion-activated on/off timer, light and volume controls, and four LED color options. When it’s time to put it away, it’s collapsible for easy storage until next Halloween.

Home Depot’s giant Halloween decorations are also available now. They include brand-new products such as a 7.5-foot Animated Marsh Monster, a 12-foot Giant-Sized Towering Ghost, 8-foot Giant-Sized LED Skull Stack and 13-foot-tall Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington.

Priced at $399, the Jack Skellington is not only taller than the other decorations, but also moves his head and mouth and sings three melodies. Dressed in the classic pinstripe suit and bowtie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the Pumpkin King is motion-activated, talks, and features color-changing LEDs.

Home Depot is also featuring the return of the popular 12-foot Giant Skeleton With LifeEyes LCD Eyes.

Priced at $299, the 12-foot-tall skeleton will easily stand taller than some trees and even houses. It lights up and has LCD eyes that move and blink. To make sure you don’t have to go outside and turn it on every night in October, it comes with a timer you can set.

The larger-than-life skeleton sells out quickly, so if it has been on your must-have list for a few years and you haven’t gotten it yet, you may want to add it to your cart right now.

As always, you can find tons of decorations at Spirit Halloween as well. The Halloween-only store chain sells merchandise online year-round and will be opening its seasonal brick-and-mortar store locations in the coming weeks.

When do you start decorating for Halloween?

