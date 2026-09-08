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Man dies after being found shot inside overturned vehicle on Cleveland's East Side

Cleveland Police
News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland Police
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CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old Cleveland man died after officers found him shot inside an overturned vehicle on the city's East Side last week.

Fifth District officers responded around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 5 to the area of St. Clair and Corando avenues, where they found the vehicle on its side.

Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Fire transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Jovan Varner, 41.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5033.

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