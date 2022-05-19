Frontier Airlines Crew Helped Woman Give Birth Mid-Flight

A pregnant woman on her way to Orlando, Florida, experienced an early arrival she wasn’t expecting when she went into labor in the middle of her flight.

According to a May 17 post on Frontier Airlines’ Facebook account, the mother-to-be was on board a flight from Denver International Airport heading to Florida when she went into “early and unexpected labor.”

That’s when Frontier flight attendant Diana Giraldo stepped in to help the pregnant woman by guiding her to the lavatory at the rear of the plane and then assisting in the delivery of a beautiful baby girl, pictured here in a photo posted to the Frontier Airlines Facebook page.

“I’m an older sister,” Giraldo told “Today.” “And so, to me, I saw this young woman she was frightened. She was uncomfortable. And when she told me she was scared, there was no comfort. There was no space inside of me for any doubt. I just had to make sure that I was there for her.”

Captain Chris Nye, the pilot of the flight, called his crew member’s actions “calm” and “exemplary” during the in-air labor and delivery. As Giraldo stayed with the new mother, the captain diverted the flight to Pensacola, Florida, to make sure the woman and child received medical care as soon as possible.

The pilot was quick to praise his entire team in the air and on the ground during the emergency situation.

“The whole crew did a really great job,” Nye said in the statement shared on Facebook. “I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

The airline also noted that the new baby arrived on a plane sporting an image of a mother-daughter wolf pair named Luna and Lilly, as you can see in the Facebook photo below. It almost sounds like everything happened for a reason!

Frontier reported that the grateful new mom gave her daughter a middle name that is sure to be a lovely reminder of her mid-air arrival: Sky.

Congratulations to the new family and to the incredible team at Frontier Airlines for welcoming their newest passenger into the world.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.