DeVitis Italian Market in Akron balances rising costs without losing loyal customers

AKRON, Ohio — Families across Northeast Ohio are feeling the impact of inflation everywhere, from the checkout line to the gas pump. And for one longtime Akron business, staying open means carefully balancing higher operating costs with keeping prices manageable for loyal customers.

For more than 60 years, DeVitis Italian Market has been a staple in Akron, known for its Italian imports, fresh deli counter and prepared foods. But according to fourth-generation owner Nick DeVitis, nearly every aspect of running the business has become more expensive.

"The cost of our goods has gone up significantly. Some of it we've had to raise our prices because we have to stay competitive, we've had to raise our wages for employees, but some we've had to eat the costs and that's cut into our margins to an extent," said DeVitis.

The rising costs go beyond ingredients and imports. Gas prices have also taken a toll on the market’s delivery business, especially as DeVitis continues serving wholesale sandwich accounts throughout the area.

“We do deliver quite a few sandwiches to different wholesale accounts, and that’s really where the gas prices have affected us the most,” DeVitis explained. “We haven’t added a fuel surcharge because we’re hoping this is temporary.”

DeVitis says customers have become noticeably more cautious with spending, especially since the start of the year. That’s one reason the market has worked to avoid passing every additional expense directly on to shoppers.

Still, the long-term challenge remains uncertain.

Inflation has been a constant hurdle since the pandemic, forcing businesses to adapt quickly and make difficult decisions. But after more than six decades serving the community, the DeVitis family says one thing hasn’t changed: loyal customers continue to return.