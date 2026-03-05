Surging seafood costs impact local fish fries

MEDINA, Ohio — Fish fries are a tradition in Northeast Ohio, but this year, you'll need to shell out more cash for your Lenten meal.

At Communion of Saints Parish in Cleveland Heights, fish fry organizers like Rob Fischer said it's getting harder to keep prices down.

“Everything we buy has gone up,” Fischer said. “Fish this year is the main driver of the cost increase.”

Prices for cod, perch and walleye have jumped, fueled in part by supply shortages and tariffs.

“From last year to this year, the price per serving of fish has gone from about $0.85 to $1.25,” Fischer said. “That’s considerable when all those items add up.”

At Blue Heron in Medina, co-owner and executive chef Ben Erjavec told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank that he stocked up on fish early to help keep costs down for everyone.

"Because we were able to secure our fish at a lower price, we're able to offer it at the same price we were last year," said Erjavec.

If you prefer to fry your fish at home, check your local seafood counter.

Grocery stores often run Lenten specials, and some will even season your fish for free.

For a list of churches, restaurants and community groups serving fish fry dinners across Northeast Ohio, visit our Fish Fry Guide.