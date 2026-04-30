Ohio drivers feeling pain at the pump as gas prices climb, forcing some to rethink budgets

CLEVELAND — Drivers across Northeast Ohio say rising gas prices are putting pressure on already tight budgets, and for some, simply filling up their tanks is becoming harder to afford.

At gas stations across the region on Thursday, drivers described frustration as prices continued to climb.

For many drivers, the higher prices are affecting far more than summer travel plans.

Others said they’ve noticed just how much less gas their money buys compared with just weeks ago.

“Let’s see how many gallons we get,” Stephanie Davis said before filling up her tank.

After pumping $35 worth of gas, Davis said she was shocked by how little fuel she received.

“Seven gallons for $35 bucks,” she said. “That’s crazy. That’s crazy.”

Another driver, Dave Csomos, said he worries about how families are expected to keep up.

“Five bucks is just absolutely ridiculous to pay. I can’t see how anyone could sustain that,” he said.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas reached $4.30 Thursday. In Ohio, drivers were paying an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Prices varied significantly depending on where drivers filled up.

