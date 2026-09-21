Ohio has a spam call problem — and it’s getting worse

CLEVELAND — If random numbers are blowing up your phone all day, I know it doesn't make it any less annoying, but you are not alone.

Ohio now ranks second in the nation for spam call complaints.

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Spam Calls Ohio

The findings come from SMS verification provider SMS Pool, which analyzed five years of Federal Trade Commission complaint records that totaled nearly 15 million from all 50 states.

In the Buckeye State, more than 681,000 complaints were filed about unwanted and spam calls.

Several companies can help you screen suspicious numbers. One of them is Aura.

I spoke with Kristin Lewis at the digital security company, which I learned sent out a record number of alerts to consumers.

"We'll screen calls and texts that come in from unknown numbers and use AI to sort of understand the intent of a call, have a conversation, and we'll quarantine calls that you know have malicious intent that you wouldn't want to receive. And the same thing with text messages," said Kristin Lewis.

Lewis went on to tell me that they found about 45% of the text messages we receive from unknown numbers are spam.

So, it's not just calls creating concern and frustration.