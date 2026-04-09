This grocery tool helps you save by shopping around; Price Tracker can help too!

CLEVELAND — As grocery prices remain elevated, many shoppers say they are changing how they buy food, or how much they buy at all.

For shoppers like Krim Danzinger, the impact is already clear.

“It’s just a lot of money going out of my wallet,” Danzinger said.

Others say keeping up means taking on more work.

“I took a part-time job in a ghost kitchen,” Tom Cyphert said.

Some are cutting back at the store altogether.

Many stick to one store for convenience, but experts say that habit could be costing them.

“I wont necessarily go out of my way just because of the gas you end up burning may take away from the savings,” Angela Woods said.

But comparing prices across multiple stores can lead to significant savings.

“The same exact product, Same exact quantities but you change the stores in which you bought them,” said John Laramie, creator of CartHappy, a grocery price tracking tool.

“Saving people 10 to 20 percent on groceries is a meaningful thing and can have an impact on families.”

The tool is free to use, though it is currently limited to certain stores and regions.

News 5’s weekly Price Tracker shows shoppers can lower their grocery bill by splitting purchases between stores.

This week, buying milk at Meijer, cereal, eggs and wheat bread at Walmart and beef and chicken at Aldi brought the total to $15.87, cheaper than buying all six staple items at any one store.

Weekly Price Tracker

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.