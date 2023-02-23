New Hostess Kazbars turn the brand’s snack cakes into candy bars

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hostess has announced a new treat that combines a candy bar with its famous snack cakes for an on-the-go dessert.

Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate Kazbars combine six “creamy, crunchy layers” including soft chocolate cake, creme and candy crunch. Depending on the flavor you choose, you’ll also get “melt-in-your-mouth caramel” or “smooth chocolate fudge.” The bars are then covered in a chocolate-flavored coating and topped with chocolate drizzle.

“We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks — and the variety of creamy, crunchy and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, said in a press release. “This new kind of snack delivers the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures.”

Hostess Kazbars will be available at grocery and mass retailers nationwide in mid-March. You’ll find them in 10-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped 1.25-ounce mini bars or single individually wrapped 2.75-ounce bars.

While you wait for these to hit store shelves, Reese’s has a similar treat that combines their peanut butter cups with chocolate cake.

Reese’s Snack Cakes are made with soft-baked chocolate cake, topped with Reese’s peanut butter cream, then covered in milk chocolate. You can get them in bulk on Amazon or at Walmart.

Of course, you can also get other Hostess snacks at your local grocery store. The brand makes everything from Twinkies to DingDongs, HoHos and Snoballs, which, despite their name, are available year-round.

Hostess also creates limited-time-only products on occasion, like Twinkies-flavored coffee, s’mores cupcakes with toasted-marshmallow filling and even cereal.

Rival snack brand Little Debbie has also taken its treats to new levels, most recently turning them into ice cream.

Little Debbie’s seven ice cream flavors include Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars.

