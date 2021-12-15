'137 shots' documentary explores fatal shooting of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams debuts Wed.

CLEVELAND — A documentary that examines the high-profile 2012 Cleveland police chase and fatal shooting of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams called "137 Shots" debuts on Netflix on Wednesday.

According to Netflix, “In this documentary, law enforcement faces scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland.”

Russell and Williams were shot and killed when 13 Cleveland police officers fired 137 bullets into the car the pair was riding in after a 22-mile chase that began near the Justice Center downtown ended at East Cleveland's Heritage Middle School. Russell and Williams were unarmed.

