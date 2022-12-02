75th anniversary: For our news team, WEWS means home

CLEVELAND — When a TV station has been around for a long time, it means many things. One of them – the chance for some of us to eventually work at the channel we grew up watching. As WEWS celebrates its 75th anniversary, a group of employees who grew up in homes where WEWS was appointment TV viewing chatted with anchor Rob Powers about what it means to work somewhere that’s always held a special place in our hearts.

