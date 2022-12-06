Catching up with Ted Henry

CLEVELAND — This month, WEWS-TV News 5 Cleveland turns 75 years old. Our very own Rob Powers takes a moment to look back on the career of another anchor, Ted Henry, who meant the world to Clevelanders.

To many Northeast Ohioans, Ted was Channel 5.

These days, Ted lives out West. He retired in 2009.

But back on the job, Ted was known for his elegant writing, his masterful performance at the desk and for his reporting and chasing stories without boundary. It wasn’t unusual to see Ted report from overseas.

He reported on so many stories and at the core of each one: People.

People he reported on, people he reported with. The friendships, the fun, the laughs, were all conducive to success.

See more of what Ted's been up since his departure from News 5 in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.