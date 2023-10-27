Bay Village holding 'Walk for Amy' Mihaljevic event Friday evening

The Bay Village Police Department and members of the community are hosting an event to remember 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic, who was kidnapped on Oct. 27, 1989.

The event features a 1-mile walk, and community and law enforcement members are expected to provide remarks on the case, which has gone unsolved for more than three decades.

The event starts around 5 p.m. at Bay Middle School, 27725 Wolf Road, Bay Village.

You can watch it live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

On this day 34 years ago, Amy received a phone call that would lead to one of Northeast Ohio’s most high-profile kidnapping and murder investigations.

She was home alone when the phone rang. To this day, the person on the other end of the call is still unknown, as well as what was said during the conversation with Amy.

What is known, however, is that the caller convinced her to meet at a nearby shopping center so the two of them could buy a gift for her mother, who had just received a promotion at Trading Times Magazine.

Amy's classmates told police they had seen her talking to an unknown man near the barbershop at Bay Village Square on the afternoon of her disappearance.

Her body was found on Feb. 8, 1990. She had been stabbed to death and left in a field on Township Road 1181 in Ashland County.

The killer's identity remains a mystery.

Anyone with information about Amy Mihaljevic’s death is asked to call investigators at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234.

You can watch more about the hunt for Amy's killer in the player below: