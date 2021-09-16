Dateline NBC special on Amy Mihaljevic airs Friday

Dateline will air a special Friday night on the three-decade long hunt for Amy Mihaljevic's killer.

The hour-long special will air on NBC at 10 p.m.

More than 30 years ago, Amy, a 10-year-old girl from Bay Village, received a phone call that would lead to one of Northeast Ohio’s most high-profile kidnapping and murder investigations.

On Oct. 27, 1989, Amy was home alone when the phone rang. To this day, the person on the other end of the call is still unknown, as well as what was said during the conversation with Amy.

What is known, however, is that the caller convinced Amy to meet at a nearby shopping center so the two of them could buy a gift for her mother, who had just received a promotion at Trading Times Magazine.

Amy's classmates told police they had seen her talking to an unknown man near the barbershop at Bay Village Square on the afternoon of her disappearance.

Her body was found on Feb. 8, 1990. She had been stabbed to death and left in a field on Township Road 1181 in Ashtabula County.

The killer's identity has remained a mystery.

Court documents filed last fall that show that in January 2019, a woman came forward and identified her ex-boyfriend as a suspect in Amy's murder.

But to this day, no charges have been filed and the case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about Amy Mihaljevic’s death is asked to call investigators at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234.

