Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate Black women, HBCUs, D9 at 21st annual Black Heritage Celebration

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted their 21st annual Black Heritage Celebration weekend, celebrating African Americans around the country and the Cleveland community. With two themed days, the Cavs focused on empowering Black women, supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and shedding light on the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, Fraternities and Sororities.

Friday began with the recognition of 10 accomplished Black women who have made Cleveland stronger through their hard work and dedication to excellence.

Senior Vice President and Head of Social Impact and Equity Kevin Clayton spoke to News 5 about the importance of the events taking place at the newly renamed Rocket Arena.

Not long ago, Cleveland was ranked the worst city in America for Black women to reside.

In 2021, studies showed Cleveland was placed last in livability for Black women— despite being home to three world-class healthcare hubs.

"We felt that this year was a prime opportunity for us to elevate that cause but also recognize 10 Black women that are really doing great things in this community," Clayton said.

I spoke to one of the honorees, Susan Oguche, Chief Communications Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who told me what it meant to be honored.

"None of us do any of this work because we want to be on a stage somewhere. I'm very much comfortable being somebody that gets to enable and empower other people," said Oguche. "But it's always nice to be recognized and to be acknowledged and so it really touched my heart."

Oguche said a big part of why she joined the organization was how much it cares about the community. One of the things she’s passionate about is serving on the board for Providence House, a crisis house on the west side of Cleveland that helps parents who need support. She also discussed volunteering opportunities that members of the organization have access to.

"We have an incredible team member volunteer program here where we actually encourage everybody to volunteer for eight hours at a minimum," said Oguche. "Through that, I've also been able to do a lot of really great work and also get to know a lot of the awesome organizations around Cleveland that are doing great work."

Oguche added that she felt proud to be part of a group of people making positive changes in the Cleveland community.

"Just being in this great company of other leaders who are really really doing a lot, making generational shifting impacts on our city— just to be counted in that number is really an honor," Oguche said.

News 5 Sports Reporter Camryn Justice was among the women honored that night. I asked her how her position has allowed her to make an impact in The Land.

“When I go out into a story, my ultimate hope is that it impacts somebody. It opens the door for something. Whether it’s for an athlete to get their story out, for a community to be heard, for a person to be shown,” said Justice. “I love to do the human interest stories in sports to show the person behind the player [and] the bigger picture of local sports. So, I hope that maybe in that way, that’s what my impact is.”

Justice also said that giving the community a voice in sports is an important but sometimes overlooked aspect.

As for being recognized, Justice expressed her gratitude for being alongside nine other powerful, impressive professional women in different fields.

“It’s humbling, and it’s an honor,” Justice said. “You see some of these names up here, and you’re like, ‘And me?’ It means a lot, and I truly am honored to be included in this amazing group of women.

The following women were honored at Friday’s halftime game and were awarded plaques for their effective work in the city:



India Birdsong-Terry , General Manager and CEO of RTA

, General Manager and CEO of RTA Shontel Brown , Congresswoman and U.S. Representative

, Congresswoman and U.S. Representative Danita Harris, WKYC, Anchor

WKYC, Anchor Ariane Kirkpatrick, AKA Team, CEO and Owner

AKA Team, CEO and Owner Alberta Lee, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chief People and Culture Officer

Cleveland Cavaliers, Chief People and Culture Officer Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Municipal Court, Judge

Cleveland Municipal Court, Judge Susan Oguche, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chief Communications Officer

Cleveland Cavaliers, Chief Communications Officer Dr. Michele Scott Taylor, College Now Greater Cleveland, CEO

College Now Greater Cleveland, CEO Myesha Watkins, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, Executive Director

Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, Executive Director Camryn Justice, WEWS, Reporter

The Warrensville Heights drumline joined 216Stixto perform a drum medley for the packed-out house as part of Friday's other side of halftime.

Sunday

On Sunday, HBCU students, alumni and members of the Divine Nine were spread throughout the arena, representing their schools and organizations.

Clayton, who graduated from North Carolina Central University and is a member of Kapa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, told me what it was like to be part of the team that spearheaded the celebration.

“I’m just really blessed that we have a team (Social Impact and Equity), we have an organization that really wants to highlight Black colleges and also the culture in the Black community,” Clayton said.

The NCCU alum said that students looking into HBCUs, no matter their background, would be experiencing another part of American culture.

“There have just been so many really prominent African Americans that went to HBCUs. This is really a part of American history, and it’s important to me because American history and Black history are synonymous,” Clayton said.

Members from Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta performed a step show during halftime Sunday night.

All nine organizations were founded throughout the 20th century during racial isolation on college campuses. They were created as a way for African Americans to unite, surround themselves with like-minded individuals and help those who need it.

To showcase a part of Black culture, each organization performed a step routine to songs ranging from classics to modern-day hits.

Nicole Mitchell, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and mother of Donovan Mitchell, said she enjoyed watching the D9 organizations perform.

“It was warming to my heart. I’m happy I made the trip, not just to see the game but to connect with other sororities and fraternities here.” Nicole Mitchell said.

I asked Mitchell what it meant to be a part of her sorority.

“It’s all about community. It’s all about giving back,” said Mitchell. “We (her specific organization) meet every month and give out scholarships for colleges. We give back to the community, whether it’s for health [or] family services, it’s all about empowering those who do not have a voice.”

Mitchell mentioned that Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated aligned with the Cleveland Cavaliers Foundation and her son’s foundation, Spidacares, regarding education.

“Education is the foundation of one's future,” said Mitchell. “We work [alongside] the Cleveland Cavaliers for HBCU students and scholarships. We match [Spidacares] dollars.”

Wins for the Weekend

The Cavs ended the celebratory weekend with wins against the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Friday night, the Cavs dominated the Knicks with a final score of 142-105.

Sunday night, the Cavs fought for their win (literally) in Rocket Arena for a final score of 129-123 against the Grizzlies.

