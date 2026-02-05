'Repairing the harm': Group pushing for Black Museum & Center near Akron's Innerbelt

AKRON, Ohio — Terrence Shelton looks to the future, knowing he can't undo the damage from the past that was created by Akron's Innerbelt project.

"We have big ideas and we really believe that they can happen," Shelton said.

The Innerbelt, built in the 70s and 80s, disrupted and devastated a thriving Black community. More than 700 homes and more than 100 businesses were demolished to make room for the construction.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

Those who remained in the neighborhood felt walled off from Downtown Akron.

The residence of Shelton's grandparents was among the homes that were torn down.

"I see a lot of empty spaces where people and relationships and family and laughter— all of that stuff existed and now it doesn't," Shelton said.

Decades later, Shelton and Dr. N.J. Akbar are part of the Legacy Building Project, which is pushing to build a 25-thousand-square-foot African American Cultural Center and Museum.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland Terrence Shelton & Dr. N.J. Akbar

They feel it's appropriate to clear away trees on city-owned property along Rhodes Avenue and build the complex, near a 30-acre stretch of the decommissioned Innerbelt.

"It's part of our community and part of our history that we can't hide from and I think it's time for us to actively do something about repairing the ills of the past," Akbar said.

Renderings show what the building could look like. It would be anchored by two giant drums symbolizing a communication method in African culture.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

The museum section would showcase contributions Black people have made to Akron. The center would house office and merchant space, along with a business incubator.

"I think the biggest thing for us in this building is it becomes a community hub. It becomes the renaissance of this community," Akbar said.

Shelton said there have been ongoing discussions with the city to obtain the land and that Mayor Shammas Malik has shown support for the project.

Suzie Moore, director of economic development for Akron, wouldn't discuss negotiations, but said there's "great energy" behind the project.

"We want to make sure that there is recognition of culture in place as part of any redevelopment in that area and this would certainly be a big part of it," Moore said.

Phase one of the project is underway and includes raising about $1.5 million in pre-construction costs.

The total cost of the center and museum could reach $20 million.

Phase two would involve construction and the third phase would be opening up the building, which could happen within three years, if support for the project continues.

For Shelton, making the idea a reality is personal since his family lived through the harm caused by the Innerbelt.

"If we really want to look at restoring and repairing the harm and the damage, we need something anchoring like this," he said.

In 2024, Akron hired Sasaki, a global urban design and planning firm, to come up with a master plan for the decommissioned area of the highway. The plan was expected to be released in 2025, but in an update provided to News 5, city officials said it will now likely come out in the coming weeks.

What's next for Akron's decommissioned Innerbelt? City looks for firm to help design for future