Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan among 5 republicans chosen to serve on panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy selected Indiana congressman Jim Banks to be the top Republican on the panel.

McCarthy also tapped for the panel Ohio's Jim Jordan, Illinois' Rodney Davis, North Dakota's Kelly Armstrong and Texas' Troy Nehls.

Jordan was one of the GOP leaders who tried to undermine confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

McCarthy's picks were confirmed by a Republican familiar with the decision and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Pelosi must still approve the names.

RELATED: McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.