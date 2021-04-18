Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

Some people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not join a deadly insurrection.

Experts say it's unlikely these defendants can mount a viable defense on First Amendment free speech grounds, but some seem intent on trying.

The Associated Press reviewed court records in nearly 400 federal cases and found at least eight defendants facing riot-related charges who identify themselves as a journalist or a documentary filmmaker.

But federal authorities concluded that the suspects crossed a line between passively observing and actively participating in the attack.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.