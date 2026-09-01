Cleveland launches pilot e-bike rebate program offering up to $1,500 to residents

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is launching a pilot e-bike rebate program, offering 100 rebates to eligible residents starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The city and Bike Cleveland are partnering on the program, which offers rebates up to 1,500 to help make electric bikes more affordable.

The $500 standard rebate is available to Cleveland residents 18 and older. Residents who qualify based on household income could receive up to $1,500.

Because demand is expected to exceed the number of available rebates, recipients will be chosen through a random drawing conducted by an independent third party.

Concerns are growing as e-bikes become more popular on Cleveland streets. But city officials say safety and education will be a key part of the program.

“We’re going to be doing some e-bike education with folks who received the vouchers. We recently published an E-Bike Cleveland guide, which is a booklet that really highlights how to use an e-bike, how to ride safely, and how to properly care for it,” said Executive Director of Bike Cleveland, Jacob Van Sickel.

Officials say e-bikes can help people travel longer distances, carry groceries or children, and replace some car trips, while also providing assistance to those with mobility issues, reducing transportation costs, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Tim Kovach, a decarbonization strategist, said the technology makes a meaningful difference for everyday riders.

"This weekend it's gonna be 90+ degrees, people will be drenched in sweat, and because you have that battery assist on that electrical motor it can really help to make it easier to convert those shorter trips from a car to a bike, which can reduce emissions, improve, and increase physical activity, and make the streets in the city of Cleveland a little bit safer,” Kovach said.

Residents selected through the drawing can use their rebate at local bike shops participating in the program.