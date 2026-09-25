Cleveland Orchestra musicians go on strike, performances canceled

CLEVELAND — Musicians with the Cleveland Orchestra went on strike Thursday, Sept. 25, forcing the cancellation of the orchestra’s opening weekend performances.

The work stoppage comes amid a contract dispute between orchestra management and the American Federation of Musicians Local 4, which represents the musicians.

The two sides have reached a deadlock over wage increases, leading musicians to walk off the job as the orchestra prepared to begin its new season.

It was not immediately clear how long the work stoppage could last or whether additional performances could be affected if the two sides remain without an agreement.