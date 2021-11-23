Watch
10 AM: Ohio Department of Health gives COVID-19 briefing before Thanksgiving

Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 08:17:29-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will host a COVID-19 briefing with Ohio doctors on Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Joining Vanderhoff are Dr. Thomas Herchline, professor of Medicine at Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, and Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

