Doctors advise Ohioans to use caution ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

CLEVELAND — This time last year hospitals were packed, and Gov. Mike DeWine warned Ohioans about the possibility of another shutdown. Twelve months later, things are different. People are out and businesses are open, but doctor's still advise everyone to take precautions.

"It feels very good,” said Tony Sabol. “I’ve been vaccinated with shots and the boosters, I think everybody in the family has as well.”

Wednesday evening, several individuals discussed their plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“We usually have Thanksgiving dinner at our house every year for the last 30 years, but we didn't do that last year,” said Sabol. “This year we’ll have 15 to 18 people over.”

“This year we are thinking about all getting together since we’re all vaccinated but we’re not going to invite a lot of people, not the whole family,” said Ava Preston.

While many Americans couldn’t travel from state to state, there were some individuals who lived in the U.S. but couldn’t travel overseas to their home country, like Caroline Tait.

“I’m very excited because this is the first time in two years that I’ve been able to go home,” said Tait. “I’m actually flying to the U.K. on Thanksgiving.”

Tait will be among the many traveling by plane, train or automobile for the holiday.

Ohio reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Less than 55% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated and only about 20% of fully-vaccinated Ohioans have gotten a booster shot.

Doctor advise individuals to proceed with caution, and that caution isn’t "one size fits all."

“Low risk individuals who are not vaccinated should use caution,” said Dr. Keith Armitage. “But high-risk individuals who aren't vaccinated, I would be very reluctant to engage in big holiday gatherings. I think that would put them at high risk.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.