COVID-19 levels 'high' in 5 Northeast Ohio counties

Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron and Portage counties affected
Centers for Disease Control
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 20:09:56-04

CLEVELAND — Five Northeast Ohio counties have high COVID-19 transmission spread, according to information the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday.

The following counties are under high transmission rates:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Lorain
  • Erie
  • Huron
  • Portage

There are a total of 2,817 cases in Cuyahoga County, which is a 19.92% increase over the last seven days. Out of those total cases, 228 of them are new.

Over 65% of the population in the county are fully vaccinated, with 75% with at least one dose.

The CDC’s community-level classifications are now based on a mixture of new case numbers, new hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients.

