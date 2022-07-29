COVID-19 levels 'high' in 5 Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — Five Northeast Ohio counties have high COVID-19 transmission spread, according to information the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday.

The following counties are under high transmission rates:



Cuyahoga

Lorain

Erie

Huron

Portage

There are a total of 2,817 cases in Cuyahoga County, which is a 19.92% increase over the last seven days. Out of those total cases, 228 of them are new.

Over 65% of the population in the county are fully vaccinated, with 75% with at least one dose.

The CDC’s community-level classifications are now based on a mixture of new case numbers, new hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients.

