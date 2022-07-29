Masks now required in government buildings in Cuyahoga County after COVID-19 level rises to 'high'

CLEVELAND — Beginning Monday, masks will again be required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings, regardless of vaccination status, as the county is once again in the “high” level of COVID-19 community spread.

According to a news release from county officials, there were 228 new cases per day, on average, per 100,000 residents, which is above the 200-case threshold to be labeled as having a “high” community level of COVID-19.

“Therefore, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors,” the release states. “Visitors and employees are required to wear face coverings while in a County-owned building, keep a distance of at least six feet apart from others, and allow no more than four people in an elevator at a time.”

This order applies only to government buildings in the county.

