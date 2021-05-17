New health order officially in place allowing vaccinated Ohioans to stop wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would be matching guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing vaccinated Ohioans to stop wearing masks, and on Monday that new health order went into effect.

The Ohio Department of Health officially amended the order on Monday allowing for vaccinated Ohioans to no longer wear masks, except under certain circumstances.

Under the state's order, all Ohioans should still wear masks when in a healthcare setting, when traveling on public transportation including airplanes, and when at a business or employer that chooses to mandate masks.

Some businesses that have already decided to stop requiring masks include Target, Starbucks, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Costco.

Under the state's order, and based on the CDC's recommendations, businesses will be able to choose for themselves whether they want to continue mask mandates in their premises or not.

While the order allows for vaccinated Ohioans to stop wearing masks in most places, it still requires mask-wearing in congregate settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as in places with large numbers of unvaccinated individuals like schools and daycare centers.

The amended health order will run until June 2, when DeWine will drop all state health orders except for those relating to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

RELATED:

DeWine announces Ohio matching CDC guidance, will not require masks for vaccinated individuals

Gov. Mike DeWine announces end of COVID-19 health orders, to be lifted June 2

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.