DeWine announces Ohio matching CDC guidance, will not require masks for vaccinated individuals

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that Ohioans who are vaccinated won't be required to wear a mask—matching guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance," DeWine said.

DeWine announced earlier this week that most of Ohio's health orders will expire on June 2 except for those relating to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

"The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Our order will be amended to reflect these recommendations, as well," DeWine said.

Businesses still have the right to require Ohioans to wear masks when inside. However, some retailers, such as Trader Joe's, have announced that it is dropping the mask requirement for vaccinated customers.

"The experience in other states has been that some individuals may choose to wear masks, and many businesses, schools, hospitals, and other employers may choose to require masks in their buildings. That will remain their choice," he said.

DeWine didn't say when the Ohio Department of Health is expected to amend the health order allowing you to go without a mask if you're vaccinated.

