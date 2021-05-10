Northeast Ohio doctors help in the Indian COVID crisis

CLEVELAND — The COVID crisis unfolding thousands of miles away from Northeast Ohio in India is hitting home for some doctors working and living in our region.

“It’s very emotional, to look into your own country and see how the people are suffering,” said Dr. Rupesh Rina, a member of the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio (AIPNO).

“It’s a very sad situation, it’s heartbreaking,” said Dr. Dharmesh Mehta, President of AIPNO.

The new cases of COVID in India hover around 400,000 daily.

“You are helpless sitting here seeing how things are going there,” said Rina.

That’s why the AIPNO is working with several other groups to help. The organizations raised $5,000 so far.

Now, they are working to gather supplies — PPE, antiviral medication, and oxygen are in short supply. The group has also collaborated with MDTalk so doctors here can see patients in India.

“Their health system is overwhelmed,” said Mehta.

Members of AIPNO are working to get supplies into the hands of the people who need it the most.

“AIPNO is unique because we are physicians from India. We know exactly where the need is. All the physicians come from different parts of India,” Rina explained.

Now, groups are collaborating to get supplies to the region sooner rather than later.

